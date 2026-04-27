Fifa likely to increase funding, fees for teams at 2026 World Cup

In response to requests by European teams to increase prize money and to assist with costs associated with their participation this summer in the World Cup, the world governing body and World Cup organizer is set to fulfill those wishes -- for all 48 participating countries.

Fifa has had discussions with national associations to boost funding, and the proposals are expected to be approved at the FIFA Council meeting April 28 in Vancouver.

The World Cup, which will run from June 11 to July 19, is expected to bring in revenue in excess of $11 billion.

UEFA, European football's governing body, contacted Fifa after hearing from several of its member associations regarding the costs of participating in the World Cup, including travel, operations and taxes, particularly in the United States. Canada and Mexico are the other host countries this summer.

Fifa in December announced a record World Cup prize fund of $727 million, with the winner taking home $50 million and each team receiving at least $10.5 million. Since that December announcement, Fifa and national associations have engaged in talks and aim to resolve the issue before April 30, when the Fifa Congress meets.

Last month, The Athletic reported that Fifa had trimmed more than $100 million from its World Cup operating departments, causing concern for host cities and their plans, which had already been scaled down due to budgeting issues.

Among US host cities, only Houston and Philadelphia are going ahead with their original plans for the 39-day-long festival.

"Ahead of a Fifa Council meeting in Vancouver, Canada, on 28 April 2026, Fifa can confirm it is in discussions with associations around the world to increase available revenues," a Fifa spokesperson told The Athletic.

"This includes a proposed increase of financial contributions to all qualified teams for the Fifa World Cup 2026 and of development funding available to all 211 member associations."