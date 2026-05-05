Fifa invites Iran to headquarters for World Cup talks

Fifa has invited the Iranian football federation (FFIRI) to its headquarters for talks over the country's participation at this year's World Cup, a source told AFP on Tuesday.

Iran's presence at the tournament, held in the United States, Canada and Mexico between June 11 and July 19, has been shrouded in uncertainty since the eruption of war in the Middle East in February following strikes by the United States and Israel.

The source said Fifa had asked the FFIRI to visit its Zurich base "by May 20 to prepare for the World Cup".

Last week, Fifa president Gianni Infantino reiterated Iran will play their World Cup games in the United States as scheduled.

"Let me start by the outset, confirming straightaway that of course Iran will be participating at the Fifa World Cup 2026," Infantino said as he addressed delegates at the Fifa Congress in Vancouver.

"And of course, Iran will play (in) the United States of America."

Iran's delegation was the only absentee from the 211-member congress after a clash with Canadian border officials.

Iranian media said FFIRI president Mehdi Taj -- a former member of Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) -- and two colleagues flew home after being "insulted" by Canadian immigration officers.

Canada, which designated the IRGC a terrorist organisation in 2024, said individuals linked to the force were "inadmissible".

On his return home, Taj told local media he wanted a meeting with Fifa to discuss a variety of subjects.

Iran, who are due to be based in Tucson, Arizona, during the World Cup, face New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in Group G.

The Iranians open their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.