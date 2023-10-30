Fifa bans Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities for three years

The 2020 winner putted for six birdies in 17 holes to get to 16 under par before the hooter stopped play due to fading light
Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), has been banned from all football-related activities for three years by FIFA's Disciplinary Committee, world soccer's ruling body said on Monday.
The suspension was imposed following the allegedly non-consensual kiss Rubiales gave to Spain player Jenni Hermoso after this year's Women's World Cup final in which Spain beat England.
"This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days," FIFA said.
Rubiales resigned in September from his position as RFEF president, saying his position had become untenable.
Jenni Hermoso, the player involved in the incident, had earlier filed a legal complaint over the unsolicited kiss.
The 2020 winner putted for six birdies in 17 holes to get to 16 under par before the hooter stopped play due to fading light
Chinese Taipei’s Huai-Chien wins Individual title with 13 under-par 275 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Saturday's mtch records highest aggregate in World Cup history with 771 runs scored in 100 overs of intense battle
Ashwin likely to play his second game of the tournament alongside fellow spinners Jadeja and Yadav
Match also highlighted the vulnerability of the South Africans when batting second
Man City hold the upper hand when it comes to recent results between themselves and Man Utd with four wins from five matches
Spurs scaled five points clear at the top of the table and continued their scintillating start to the season
Batter scores 109 on return from broken hand and partners with Warner (81) in 175-run opening stand