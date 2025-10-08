'Felt like an eternity': Rodrygo grateful upon Brazil return

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is eager to return to action for Brazil in their friendlies against South Korea and Japan after being overlooked for the last two squad selections during a "difficult" spell in his career.

Rodrygo has slipped down the pecking order at Real in the last two seasons and has started just two matches for the LaLiga side this season.

His lack of minutes at Real has coincided with his exclusion from the Brazilian team for matches in June and September, with his last international appearance coming in a 4-1 defeat to rivals Argentina in March.

"It was a really long time, being away from the Brazil team felt like an eternity. It was difficult, I went through a lot during that period," the 24-year-old told reporters on Tuesday.

"But it was a good thing, it allowed me to think things through, calm down and get my head straight. I feel good and ready to be here again, to give my best, to show my best side with the Selecao (Brazil's national team)...

"It's been a long time, but now I'm back, I'm feeling good and I hope to help as much as I can."

Rodrygo added that the appointment of former Real boss Carlo Ancelotti as Brazil's coach would give the five-times World Cup winners an edge over their opponents.

"I think that when you're on the pitch, you look out and see Ancelotti guiding you, it gives you a different weight. I think that's also the case for our opponents," he said.

"'We're going to play against Brazil, whose manager is Ancelotti'. People respect him more. It gives us greater credibility.

"And, of course, I'll always speak highly of him, because he's someone who has always helped me a lot, who has helped me grow, and having a manager like that guiding you leaves you speechless."

Brazil play South Korea in Seoul on Friday, before travelling to face Japan in Tokyo four days later.