Father of soccer star Lionel Messi dies at 68 in Argentina

Jorge Messi, the father of soccer star Lionel Messi, died on Friday night at the age of 68 at a medical clinic in the Argentine city of Rosario after a long illness, the Argentine footballer's family confirmed to Reuters.

Jorge spent his final months alternating between a medical centre in Rosario and his home, accompanied by his wife Celia and his children Rodrigo, Matías and María Sol, the family said.

Lionel Messi spent time with his father after the World Cup before rejoining his club, Inter Miami, for whom he returned to action a week ago.

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Jorge closely accompanied his son Lionel throughout his career, beginning with his early years at Barcelona. He acted as a crucial pillar of support and, for several years, served as his representative.

"I always needed my dad's approval ever since I was a kid. After every match, I'd ask him what he thought of how I played," the global soccer star said previously.

During the World Cup, the captain of the Argentine national team experienced mixed emotions after scoring a hat trick in the opening match against Algeria, breaking down in tears while celebrating his first goal.

Later, at a press conference, Lionel explained that his tears were due to "something unrelated to football" after going through "a few difficult, complicated days".

Days later, the family issued a statement regarding Jorge's "health situation", informing the public that he was undergoing medical treatment.