Fans predict UAE victory in crucial World Cup qualifier against Qatar

Tickets for Tuesday's crucial Fifa World Cup qualifying match between the UAE and Qatar sold out in just seven minutes after registration opened at 8 pm on Sunday.

The UAE need only a draw against Qatar in the Group A game at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha to earn a direct berth at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

And the Emirati fans, eager to support The Whites in the decisive game, quickly claimed all available seats, which accounted for eight per cent of the stadium's capacity in Doha.

There is a palpable excitement ahead of the game as the UAE look to end their 35-year World Cup drought, having made their only appearance at the global event in 1990.

But the limited number of seats allotted to the UAE for the match in Doha disappointed many supporters of the national team.

"Is this the only stadium? Where are the World Cup stadiums that can hold 20k to 30k spectators?" one disgruntled UAE fan commented on social media.

"The registration link opened for me, but when I completed the form, it showed that all tickets were sold out."

For the UAE fans without match tickets, the UAE Football Association has set up dedicated viewing zones at Doha's Sheraton Hotel (Majlis Hall) and the Radisson Blu Hotel (Joanna Hall).

Despite the disappointments, the team's supporters remain upbeat ahead of the decisive clash against Qatar.

A. AlHammadi expressed confidence in the team's chances, crediting coach Cosmin Olaroiu for their improved performances.

"Cosmin knows the area and the players well. His communication and tactical approach have significantly improved the team's performance," AlHammadi said.

Olaroiu's men staged a stunning fightback to earn a 2-1 victory over Oman on Saturday after the Romanian coach made three changes in the second half that turned the game decisively in favour of the UAE.

Another fan, AlSabry, predicted a UAE victory on Tuesday, highlighting the team's technical strength and the quality of the players.

"The Qatari team will have the support of its home fans, which may boost their morale, but our squad has the skills and preparations to succeed," he said.

Mubarak predicted a 2-1 victory for the UAE, "The UAE will win tomorrow's match because the fans are fully behind them, and gathering in Souq Waqif in Doha is a big support that will motivate the players. Even though the Qatari team is professional, I expect the UAE to win."

Meanwhile, Abdulrahman said, "We are all brothers and cousins, and God willing, the UAE national team will win against Qatar."

The UAE Football Association has also launched a major social media campaign under the slogan "Dream of a Nation," sharing inspiring images and messages to rally the fans ahead of the match.