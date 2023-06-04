Fans in Abu Dhabi enjoy Man City's FA Cup win

The first Manchester derby FA Cup Final saw City captain Ilkay Gundogan score twice to seal a 2-1 victory against Manchester United

Fans in Abu Dhabi celebrate Manchester City’s first goal. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sun 4 Jun 2023, 3:13 PM

Over 1200 City Football School kids and their families in Abu Dhabi enjoyed an FA Cup Final screening at ACTIVE Al Maryah, celebrating Manchester City’s victory against local rival Manchester United.

The young players joined an exciting build-up to the match with a football freestyle workshop led by Ammar Freez alongside various games and competitions to win City prizes.

ALSO READ:

All fans then came together to watch Manchester City take on Manchester United live, alongside official City mascots Moonchester and Moonbeam, who were there to lead the crowd as they cheered on the Premier League Champion to FA Cup victory.

The first Manchester derby FA Cup Final saw City captain Ilkay Gundogan score twice to seal a 2-1 victory against Manchester United.