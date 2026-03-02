Explainer: Iran and the 2026 World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada
Senior Iranian sports officials will evaluate the situation before deciding if any action should be taken, says football federation chief Mehdi Taj
- PUBLISHED: Mon 2 Mar 2026, 6:17 PM
- By:
- Reuters
Iran's participation in this year's World Cup has been called into question after co-hosts the United States launched joint air strikes at the country along with Israel at the weekend.
Why is there a doubt over Iran's World Cup participation?