Explainer: How UAE can qualify for 2026 Fifa World Cup tomorrow

The UAE are now just one match away from punching their ticket to the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Having made their only appearance at the global showpiece in 1990, Cosmin Olaroiu’s team are determined to end their 35-year-long World Cup drought.

On Tuesday, the UAE will take on Qatar in the last game of the fourth round of the Asian World Cup qualifiers.

The UAE beat Oman 2-1 in their first game to grab the top spot, with Qatar and Oman, who played out a goalless draw in the first game, tied on one point each.

So with just one match to go, let’s look at how the UAE can qualify for next year’s World Cup which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

UAE need a draw

The UAE will earn a direct World Cup berth on Tuesday if they avoid defeat against Qatar. A draw is good enough for the UAE. Qatar, on the other hand, face a must-win game. They have to beat the UAE to qualify.

If the UAE lose tomorrow

If Qatar win the match against the UAE in Doha tomorrow, the 2022 World Cup host will qualify for next year’s big event. The UAE will finish second in their group, which will earn them a play-off round in November against the second-placed team from Group A, which has Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Indonesia. The winner of this play-off round will advance to the intercontinental play-off scheduled for March.

Form guide

Qatar will head into Tuesday’s match after an insipid display against Oman in the opener. The UAE have yet to lose a match since Olaroiu began his stint as the head coach in April this year.

The UAE also beat Qatar in brilliant fashion — 3-1 in Doha and 5-0 in Abu Dhabi — last year in the third round of Asian World Cup qualifiers.

The UAE have the momentum, but Qatar will be backed by their home supporters at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Can the UAE hold their nerve and avoid defeat? A nation is waiting with bated breath for the answer.