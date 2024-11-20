Everyone wants to beat us, says Martinez after match-winning goal for Argentina

Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez (22) celebrates with Lionel Messi and other teammates. — AFP

A second-half strike from Lautaro Martinez gave Argentina a 1-0 home win over Peru in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, with the striker's goal moving him into a tie with Diego Maradona as the country's fifth all-time scorer.

Martinez notched his 32nd international goal 10 minutes after the break, capitalising on a fine cross from Lionel Messi to fire home a half-volley into the top-right corner.

"I'm happy because my whole family came and I always want to give my best. This year was very positive and luckily we closed it with a victory," Martinez told local TV.

"It was a spectacular year in terms of performance, goals, games played. We have to keep playing and improving day by day.

"Everyone wants to beat us. Argentina's national team are always the main characters. There are things to improve but we have to continue on this path."

The World Cup holders lead the CONMEBOL standings with 25 points, five clear of Uruguay. Peru are bottom of the 10-team table with seven points after 12 games.

The top six qualify automatically for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"We are Copa America champions, we are first in the qualifiers. We have to be proud," Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said.

Meanwhile, Brazil drew 1-1 with Uruguay in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday after Gerson's brilliant strike cancelled out Federico Valverde's opener for the visitors.

Five-times World Cup winners Brazil are fifth in the CONMEBOL standings on 18 points, one point behind Colombia and Ecuador, after picking up their second straight draw.

Uruguay are second on 20 points, five behind leaders Argentina.

After a tight first half, Real Madrid midfielder Valverde opened the scoring in the 55th minute when he curled a fine long-range low shot into the far corner.

Gerson brought the hosts level seven minutes later, the Flamengo midfielder scoring his first international goal with a terrific volley after a poor clearance by the Uruguayan defence.

"I'd actually swap my goal for the win," Gerson told Brazil's Globo TV. "We knew it was a tough game and we wanted to win. We conceded the goal and got the equaliser.

"We'll just have to keep working at our clubs and next year when there's another international break we can go for it. We just have to keep working and trust in our work."

Manager Dorival Junior, who took charge in January, said his side had made plenty of progress over the year even if the results do not show it.

"Even if people don't want to see it, the work is happening. Unfortunately, the results are overshadowing what’s really going on," the 62-year-old said.

"I have confidence in our path and believe that the results will improve when we need them the most.

"I’ve lived my life that way in the clubs. They trusted, believed, and I always delivered results ... with a bit more luck, one more goal would have allowed us to finish the year in second place.

"We are close to achieving the results, but we need to be patient and find the ideal team, one that will inspire more confidence in the fans."

Ten-man Ecuador upset Colombia with a 1-0 victory in South American World Cup qualifying in Barranquilla on Tuesday.

The gritty victory from 10-man Ecuador moved Sebastian Beccacece's young side into third place in the 10-team qualifying group.

Veteran striker Enner Valencia stunned the home crowd with an outstanding solo effort in the seventh minute, the former West Ham United forward breaking away from three Colombian defenders and powering into the box before slotting home.