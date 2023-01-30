Everton name former Burnley boss Dyche as new manager

The route of the UAE Tour Women will total 468 km and will see riders take on the UAE’s unique and varied terrain, passing significant landmarks
Everton have named former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025, replacing Frank Lampard, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
The 51-year-old succeeds Lampard, who was sacked last week after a poor run of form left the team in a relegation battle.
"It's an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track," Dyche said in a statement.
"I know about Everton's passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We're ready to work and ready to give them what they want.
"That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for a long time."
Lampard was appointed in January 2022 after managing his former club Chelsea and Derby County, in the second tier.
Everton had been floundering under the former England international, having last won a league game in October when they beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at home.
Lampard's last game in charge was last weekend's 2-0 league defeat by West Ham United, which kept Everton second-bottom of the standings on 15 points after 20 games, above Southampton on goal difference and two points adrift of the safety zone.
Rohit (101) and Gill (112) put on 212 for the opening wicket in Indore to lay a solid foundation for the innings, with the hosts already holding an unassailable 2-0 series lead
The games' governing body is delighted to put Aljada and Sharjah on the map as global destinations for professionals
Did you know Indian sports are littered with sexual harassment cases across disciplines?
The elite female category will see Kenya's Judith Jeptum Korir, the women’s marathon silver medallist at the 2022 World Athletic Championships
Olympic champions will be in action in Sharjah ahead of crucial Road to Paris Olympic qualifiers
The IPL-style T20 league in the UAE has drawn some of the biggest names in cricket. Would you like to catch the action live?
Vitidsarn ended Viktor Axelsen juggernaut to win the men's singles title