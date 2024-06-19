Partner Content By KT Engage
Euro 2024: Who will top Matchday 2?

We are driving right into the tail end of Euro 2024's second matchday.
Who will make their mark in the next stage of the competition?
Mediterranean Derby: Spain vs Italy
One of the most awaited matches in Europe happens tonight featuring two Mediterranean football powerhouses, Spain and Italy. There can only be one king, and the match between the incumbent Euro champion Italy and three-peat winner Spain is expected to be an explosive one. After going head to head time and again in both the Euros and the World Cup, both teams have become familiar with each other's systems: Spain with their signature short passes, maintaining possession for maximum offence; and Italy's tactical catenaccio complemented by calculated attacks, a careful yet effective way of keeping their opponents guessing their next move.
Spain will benefit the most from its new generation of players including Pedri and Rodri to counter Chiesa and Jorginho on the Italian side.
Netherlands vs France
Leipzig Stadium will bear witness to the next clash between France and Netherlands. In their last encounter, France bested the Dutch national team care of Kylian Mbappe at the Euro qualifiers, scoring a second goal at 53'. They meet again on the 21st of June in a duel for Group D supremacy, and while Les Bleus may seemingly edge forward because of De Jong's absence due to injury, the Oranje's not-so-secret weapon Tijjani Reijnders in the starting lineup will make this match one for the books.
the Dutch's highly tactical attack will hamper the French resistance's bid to become the best football team in Europe

