Euro 2024: TrueWin predictions for the Spain vs England finale
Will England clinch victory against the undefeated Spain?
This Sunday, July 14, Berlin will be the battleground for the final clash of titans Spain and England. The last four weeks have been a rollercoaster of emotions with heart-stopping moments all building up to this epic battle. Get ready for an edge-of-your-seat finish with TrueWin, your sports companion.
We're at the tail end of the Euros but you can still keep the rewards coming when you register on TrueWin.ae*. Who's taking the trophy home?
Spain
Spain entered the Euro 2024 tournament with a challenging path to the final, defeating formidable teams like World Cup 2022 second and third placed finishers, France and Croatia; Euro incumbent Italy; and three-time Euro champ Germany. They march into Berlin after defeating every opponent without resorting to dreaded penaltykicks, an unprecedented feat in European Championship history.
Although their quarterfinal victory against Germany went into extra time, their wins over Georgia and France were more convincing. They are also the top scorers in the tournament with 13 goals, and have emerged as strong favorites, boosted by standout performances from young star Lamine Yamal, midfielder Rodri of Manchester City, and ever-reliable Dani Olmo who is in the running for highest scorer this year.
Spain has been among the most captivating teams to watch this year. Currently tied with Germany at three titles each, Spain brought home the Cup in 1964, 2008, and 2012. Will La Roja roar to four this year?
England
After a decisive win against the Netherlands in the semi-finals, courtesy of Ollie Watkins at the 90-minute mark, England have secured a spot in the finale. Despite losing to Italy in their own backyard in the 2020 Euros, they have bounced back to a successful return to the finals.
Harry Kane is among six players who have scored three goals at Euro 2024. Despite this achievement, his overall performance has been lackluster. Before their victory over the Netherlands, only four of 15 shots had found their mark, and his tendency to drop deeper has occasionally been detrimental to England's play.
Entering Euro 2024, England were among the pre-tournament favorites along with other superpowers such as Portugal and France. In typical fashion, they have shown resilience when it matters most.
