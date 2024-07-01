Euro 2024: Spain shatter Georgia dreams to set up Germany clash

Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz celebrates after scoring his team's second goal. — AFP

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 1:52 AM

Three-times champions Spain survived an early scare to beat a spirited Georgia 4-1 on Sunday and reach the last eight of Euro 2024, coming out on top in an exhilarating encounter that brought an end to the minnows' fairytale run.

La Roja will meet hosts Germany in the quarter-finals after sending a message of intent in a polished performance, with goals from Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo.

They had gone behind in the 18th minute when Robin Le Normand turned Otar Kakabadze's bouncing cross into his own net.

Spain had a perfect record in the group stage with three wins and no goals conceded, their best start since 2008 when they went on to win the tournament.

Coach Luis de la Fuente brought his first choices back into the starting lineup having made 10 changes in the final group game, while Georgia kept faith with a side that included the tournament's joint top scorer and its leading shot-stopper.

Playing in their maiden Euros, Georgia were riding a wave of euphoria and seeking an unlikely Iberian double after last week's staggering 2-0 win over Portugal sent them into the knockout rounds.

Spain were dominant from the outset and almost went ahead five minutes in when Dani Carvajal's cross from the right found Pedri, who forced an early save from Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Williams came close soon after when his goal-bound shot was deflected wide of the target.

But Georgia stunned Spain when they went ahead as Georges Mikautadze found Kakabadze on the right and he whipped in an early cross that struck Le Normand and bounced into the net.