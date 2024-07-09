Partner Content By KT Engage
Euro 2024 semi-finals
As the top four teams battle it out for their spots in the coveted Euro 2024 final
Three weeks in and we are down to four national teams. Euro 2024 is rapidly approaching its thrilling conclusion with England still in the mix after an epic penalty shootout victory over Switzerland in Dusseldorf.
Next up, England will clash with the Netherlands after the latter secured a stunning victory against Turkey. Meanwhile, Spain and France are set to collide tonight for the first semi-final match of the tournament.
England vs Netherlands
England and the Netherlands are set to play each other in Dortmund in the second semi-final face-off.
England's journey has been a mixed bag, with the team struggling to find their groove. They barely scraped by the round of 16, thanks to Bellingham's dramatic stoppage-time equalizer that pushed the game into extra time. In the quarterfinals, despite numerous chances to seal the victory, they ended up in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, ultimately defeating Switzerland to secure their spot in the semis.
The Netherlands, who were crowned champions the last time the Euros were held in Germany in 1988, are back in the semi-finals for the first time since 2004. After finishing third in their group following a loss to Austria, the team breezed past Romania in the knockout stage. However, their quarter-final match was a tougher challenge, as they had to come from behind to overcome a spirited Turkish side. With the strategic Ronald Koeman at the helm, and excellent goalkeepers, the Oranje might push this match into extra time and possibly another penalty showdown.
Spain vs France
Spain has advanced to their second consecutive European Championship semi-final spectacularly knocking out host nation Germany with Mikel Merino's clutch header in extra time, securing a thrilling 2-1 victory in Stuttgart.
Spain’s fierce determination was on full display, especially with Dani Olmo leading the team by scoring a goal. However, Spain will be without their midfield maestro Pedri, who was injured during the match, and Dani Carvajal out due to suspension.
France are gunning for their fourth European Championship final, though it's only the second time they've made it this far outside their home turf. With both Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann noticeably not in their usual form, the French squad managed to muscle their way into a fourth semi-final in the last five major tournaments. They've already shown they can win the big ones, having bested Spain in the 2021 Nations League final and the 1984 Euros.
