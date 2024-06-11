Partner Content By KT Engage
Euro 2024: Predict Matchday 1 winners with TrueWin
Seasoned football fans, this is your chance to make calculated guesses and win alongside your team this Euro 2024
The heat is on for football fans in the UAE as Euro 2024 kicks off on Friday, June 14. Munich serves as the first battleground on the road to Berlin, igniting new and old rivalries on the field.
Make Matchday 1 the most exciting one yet with TrueWin, your sports companion. Who will make it through the first day, all the way to the finals? Here's a rundown of the matches we're looking forward to.
First Clash: Germany vs Scotland
Host team Germany and Scotland are set to open the tournament on June 14. Their last encounter was in 2015, during which Scotland were overpowered by the Germans 2-3, putting an end to their Euro championship dreams. This year, Steve Clarke marches with the Tartan Army through the Group Stage, armed with talents such as Scott Tominay and Angus Gunn. Will they replicate their 2-0 success in the qualifiers against the Euro giant Spain, or will this be an easy victory for the Germans?
David vs Goliath: Spain vs Croatia
Three-time European champions Spain will go head-to-head with the Checkered Ones this year, in what would be their eighth encounter since 2006. Croatia, who placed third in the 2022 World Cup, is expected to put up a tough fight against Spain whose star-studded team top-billed by sharpshooter Alvaro Morata is predicted to reach the semi-finals this year. Will the Modric-Gvardiol tandem prove to be Croatia's silver bullet against La Roja's onslaught? Round up your friends and follow TrueWin on social to get exclusive matchday codes.
How to win big on Matchday 1
