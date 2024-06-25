Euro 2024: Late Zaccagni goal sends Italy into last 16

Italy's Mattia Zaccagni celebrates scoring their first goal with Guglielmo Vicario and Giovanni Di Lorenzo. — Reuters

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 1:31 AM

An added time goal from Italy's Mattia Zaccagni snatched a 1-1 draw with Croatia which was enough to earn them a place in the last 16 of Euro 2024 as Group B runners-up where they will face Switzerland, while Croatia must wait to see if they progress.

After a scoreless first half, Croatia's Luka Modric had a penalty saved in the 54th minute but less than a minute later he smashed home a rebound after Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off another fine save from Ante Budimir.