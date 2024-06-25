E-Paper

Euro 2024: Late Zaccagni goal sends Italy into last 16

Croatia must wait to see if they will progress as one of the best four third-placed finishers

By Reuters

Italy's Mattia Zaccagni celebrates scoring their first goal with Guglielmo Vicario and Giovanni Di Lorenzo. — Reuters
Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 1:31 AM

An added time goal from Italy's Mattia Zaccagni snatched a 1-1 draw with Croatia which was enough to earn them a place in the last 16 of Euro 2024 as Group B runners-up where they will face Switzerland, while Croatia must wait to see if they progress.

After a scoreless first half, Croatia's Luka Modric had a penalty saved in the 54th minute but less than a minute later he smashed home a rebound after Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off another fine save from Ante Budimir.


The goal brought defending champions Italy to life, and they pressed for the equaliser which would take them through and with time running out Zaccagni curled home a shot from distance to break Croatian hearts.

Spain, which beat Albania 1-0 on Monday, top the group on nine points, Italy finish with four and Croatia are third on two points and must wait to see if they will progress as one of the best four third-placed finishers.


Albania are eliminated after coming bottom of the group on one point after their 1-0 loss to Spain, a result which means England, France and the Netherlands are now guaranteed to finish at least among the four best third-placed teams.


