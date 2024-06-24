Euro 2024: Hungary's Varga set for surgery on 'multiple' facial fractures

Stewards hold up sheets as Hungary's Barnabas Varga receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the match against Scotland. — Reuters

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 2:55 PM

Hungary striker Barnabas Varga is expected to undergo surgery after fracturing "multiple bones" in his face in a sickening collision during his team's 1-0 win over Scotland at Euro 2024.

Varga was stretchered off and taken to hospital after being injured in a horrific mid-air clash as Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn came to collect a cross in the second half in Stuttgart on Sunday.

Hungary's players quickly signalled he was in trouble, with captain Dominik Szobozslai helping to bring on the stretcher as others gathered round their stricken team-mate.

As medics treated Varga team-mates held up sheets around him before he was carried off the pitch.

"Multiple bones in Barnabas Varga's were broken during the collision and he also suffered a concussion," the Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) wrote on X in the early hours of Monday.

"He will most likely undergo surgery," it added, with Varga spending the night in a local hospital.

Kevin Csoboth grabbed the winning goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time in the Group A game to keep alive the team's hopes of making the last 16.

However, the 29-year-old Varga will play no further part in the tournament regardless of whether Hungary progress as one of the four best third-placed teams.

"It was terrible. It was a terrible moment to see Barnabas like that," said Roland Sallai, who set up Hungary's last-gasp winner.

"We cross our fingers that he can return quickly.