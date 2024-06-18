Euro 2024: Guler stunner helps Turkey to 3-1 win over Georgia

Turkey's Arda Guler celebrates his goal. — AFP

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 10:24 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 10:25 PM

Teenager Arda Guler's superb long-range strike helped Turkey a victorious start to their Euro 2024 campaign with a 3-1 win over tournament debutants Georgia amid a fevered atmosphere in Dortmund on Tuesday.

Mert Muldur gave Turkey a deserved lead in the 25th minute, smashing a swerving volley past helpless Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from the edge of the box.

Georgia, playing their first major international tournament, equalised in the 32nd minute when Georges Mikautadze turned Giorgi Kochorashvili's cross past Mert Gunok, who should have done better in covering his near post.

The 19-year-old Guler, coming into the tournament fresh from a run of goals for Real Madrid, scored after 65 minutes, curling an unstoppable shot into the top corner.