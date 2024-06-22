Euro 2024: France and Netherlands scoreless draw leaves Group D wide open

France's forward #09 Olivier Giroud heads the ball past Netherlands' defender #04 Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D football match between the Netherlands and France at the Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig on June 21, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 1:27 AM

France and the Netherlands played out a 0-0 draw in their second Group D game of Euro 2024 on Friday, with neither side yet guaranteed a place in the last 16.

Antoine Griezmann, captaining the side with Kylian Mbappe on the bench after breaking his nose against Austria, had an excellent chance in each half but twice stumbled over the ball.

Both sets of fans had cause to celebrate - the Dutch when Xavi Simons found the net in the second half and the French when the effort was ruled out for offside - and, despite both sides pushing for a winner, they had to be content with a point each.

France and the Netherlands are level on four points at the top of the group standings, with Austria, which beat Poland 3-1 earlier on Friday, on three.