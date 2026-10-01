Etihad rejects Premier League findings, says it was never consulted in Manchester City case

Etihad Airways has “categorically” rejected any finding, conclusion or implication that it was ever involved in improper commercial arrangements, and said it will seek legal counsel on the options available to protect its interests.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, an Etihad spokesperson said, it had reviewed the Premier League Commission’s published opinion on the disciplinary proceedings involving Manchester City FC, along with the league’s public communication of its findings.

The statement follows the Premier League’s announcement on Tuesday that City had used “sham” commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.2 billion) over nearly a decade.

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Etihad has been City’s principal sponsor since 2009.

'Never given the opportunity'

Etihad said the Premier League did not at any time reach out to or engage with the airline during the process leading to the Commission's opinion.

As a result, the airline said, it was never given the opportunity to be represented, to provide relevant information, or to ensure the accuracy and fairness of the information relied upon in reaching conclusions that “may now be interpreted as reflecting adversely” on it.

Etihad said it was deeply concerned by how the matter had been communicated publicly.

It added that the Premier League’s communication of the findings, “following a period of selective leaks and reporting”, had created damaging implications for the airline even though it was not named in the redacted published findings.

The airline cited what it called a lack of clarity and transparency, together with selective disclosure of information. It said the Premier League "must take responsibility for the consequences" of the way the findings were presented.

Support for Manchester City

Despite the concern, Etihad stressed its commitment to the club.

The airline said it was “immensely proud” of its longstanding relationship with Manchester City, with the Etihad name carried by the club and its stadium for many years, connecting it with millions of supporters worldwide.

“We stand with the Club, its supporters and our wider Etihad community as Manchester City challenges the Commission's conclusions through the processes available to it,” the statement said.