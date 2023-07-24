ESPN analyst collapses on air at Milan-Madrid friendly

Japan off to a flier with 5-0 win over debutants Zambia
Former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop sparked a health scare after collapsing on air ahead of Sunday's friendly match between Real Madrid and AC Milan in California.
Hislop, 54, who was working as an analyst for US broadcaster ESPN at the game, stumbled and fell to the ground during a pre-match interview at the Rose Bowl.
Fellow broadcaster Dan Thomas rushed to assist the former Trinidad and Tobago international as ESPN abruptly cut off for a commercial break.
In an update at half-time, Thomas said Hislop had apparently recovered after the incident.
"My mate, Shaka, not here, but as it stands, it's good news," Thomas told viewers.
"He's conscious, he's talking, I think he's a little embarrassed about it all. He's apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him."
"Obviously far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is, that Shaka's conscious and we spoke to his family as well, because you imagine seeing that happen live."
The exhibition game saw Spanish giants Madrid overturn a 2-0 deficit to clinch a 3-2 win.
English defender Fikayo Tomori headed Milan into the lead after 25 minutes, burying an inviting Christian Pulisic corner to make it 1-0.
Luka Romero then put the Serie A side 2-0 ahead three minutes before half-time with a spectacular long-range effort into the top corner.
But Madrid were thrown a lifeline in the 57th minute after a terrible blunder by Milan goalkeeper Marco Sportiello, who fumbled what should have been a routine stop from a long-range Federico Valverde strike.
Valverde then fired Madrid into the lead two minutes later with a well-taken strike, before Brazil star Vinicius Jr. completed the Madrid comeback with an 84th-minute winner.
ALSO READ:
Japan off to a flier with 5-0 win over debutants Zambia
The Abu Dhabi athlete won bouts against competitors from Thailand, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei
Jacopo Venzo was flown to the Kepler clinic in Linz in a rescue helicopter, before succumbing to his injuries
'Your dedication and brilliance on the field are truly unmatched. Here's to many more centuries and records in your illustrious career,' BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted
Atlas Lionesses face two-times former champions Germany in Melbourne on their debut
The record-breaking batsman's 29th ton on Friday ended his five-year-long drought for an international Test century outside India
American ties the 36-hole record also held by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as his 65 matched the lowest score for Royal Liverpool
Australia trail by 162 runs and will need to produce something special to avoid the hosts from levelling the series at Old Trafford