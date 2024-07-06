E-Paper

England beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro 2024 semi-finals

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the decisive spot-kick to send England into a last-four clash with either the Netherlands or Turkey in Dortmund

By AFP

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 10:59 PM

England reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024 on Saturday after beating Switzerland 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the last eight.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the decisive spot-kick to send England into a last-four clash with either the Netherlands or Turkey in Dortmund on Wednesday.


Bukayo Saka's stunning equaliser with 10 minutes remaining, which the Arsenal forward lashed in off the inside of the post, took the match to extra time.

England had looked to be heading out of the tournament five minutes before when Breel Embolo forced in Switzerland's opener.


Neither team scored in the following 30 minutes, and after Jordan Pickford saved Manuel Akanji's opening spot-kick for the Swiss, England confidently scored all of theirs to secure passage to the semis.

