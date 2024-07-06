England beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro 2024 semi-finals

Golf Federations from around the world were invited by The R&A to select their best boy and girl golfer under the age of 16 to participate in the event
England reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024 on Saturday after beating Switzerland 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the last eight.
Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the decisive spot-kick to send England into a last-four clash with either the Netherlands or Turkey in Dortmund on Wednesday.
Bukayo Saka's stunning equaliser with 10 minutes remaining, which the Arsenal forward lashed in off the inside of the post, took the match to extra time.
England had looked to be heading out of the tournament five minutes before when Breel Embolo forced in Switzerland's opener.
Neither team scored in the following 30 minutes, and after Jordan Pickford saved Manuel Akanji's opening spot-kick for the Swiss, England confidently scored all of theirs to secure passage to the semis.
ALSO READ:
Golf Federations from around the world were invited by The R&A to select their best boy and girl golfer under the age of 16 to participate in the event
The Indian-born Dubai resident hopes to build on her recent success in the European Championship in Scotland
German legend Bernhard Langer plays his final tournament on Tour at the BMW International Open in Munich
Spokesman defended the actions of medical staff and local organisers after footage showed what appeared to be a hesitant response to the teenager's fall
Ronaldo, who missed a penalty in extra time, broke down in tears following the game as he was unable to finish an interview
Girmay timed his effort to perfection to beat Colombian Fernando Gaviria and Belgian Arnaud de Lie
The 'extremely dangerous' storm is expected to bring life-threatening winds and flash flooding in the Caribbean's Windward Islands
Pogacar will be hoping not to fade over the three weeks of the race after riding the Giro in May