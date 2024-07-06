E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Egyptian footballer Refaat dies aged 31

The midfielder, who had played along side Liverpool star Mohamed Salah with the national team, had spent a season on loan with UAE Pro League club Al Wahda

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: Al Wahda FC
Photo: Al Wahda FC

Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 1:47 PM

Last updated: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 1:52 PM

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's former international teammate Ahmed Refaat passed away, his club announced on Saturday. He was 31.

Refaat, who spent a season on loan with UAE Pro League club Al Wahda, died after suffering sudden medical complications.


"With great sadness, Modern Sport Club announces the death of Ahmed Refaat, the first team player and the Egyptian national team, following a severe deterioration in his health condition," the club said in a statement on Facebook.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


"The club extends its sincere condolences to the player's family and the Egyptian football fans," it added.

In March this year, the midfielder had suffered a heart attack on-pitch during a match against Al Ittihad. News reports had said that Refaat had stopped breathing for more than an hour.

Refaat, who made seven appearance for Egypt, had started that game on the bench but came on a little over 30 minutes into the game. With just a little over two minutes to go for the final whistle, Refaat collapsed on the pitch and was immediately rushed to the hospital. He was in intensive care for close to two weeks.

Egyptian media had claimed that Salah had offered to send a private plane to transport Refaat to London for treatment.

10 appearances for Abu Dhabi club

Refaat had spent a season on loan with Abu Dhabi-based Al Wahda in the 2022-23 season, where he made 10 appearances, scored two goals and had three assists.

Previously, he had spent four seasons with Egyptian heavyweights 14-time Egyptian Premier League champions Zamalek. During that stint, he won the Egypt Cup and the Egyptian Super Cup.

He had also represented Egypt at the youth level.

Back in 2021, Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen had collapsed on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Euro match.

In 2023, Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during a game in the English Premier League.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Sports