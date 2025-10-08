'Egotistical...': Gerrard opens up about England golden generation's failures at World Cup

England's golden generation failed to live up to their potential because they were "egotistical losers" who fostered an unfriendly environment and were unable to work together, former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard said.

In the 2000s, big things were expected from an England squad that included the likes of Gerrard, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney but the team never progressed past the quarterfinals at a major tournament.

"I think we were all egotistical losers. I watch the telly now and I see (Jamie) Carragher sitting next to (Paul) Scholes on this fan debate and they look like they've been best mates for 20 years," ex-England captain Gerrard said on a podcast with Ferdinand.

"Why are we all mature enough now and at stages in our life where we're closer and more connected? Why couldn't we connect as England teammates back then?

"I think it was down to the culture within England that we were all never connected. All in our rooms too much. We weren't friendly or connected. We weren't a team. We never at any stage became a real, good, strong team."

Gerrard added that he hated being in the England camp, saying: "I used to love playing for England. Really proud. I used to enjoy the training sessions but it was 90 minutes a day. And then I was just on my own in London or Romania or wherever."

Gerrard, who retired from international football in 2014, went on to become a manager and was in charge of Rangers between 2018 and 2021, leading the club to a Scottish Premiership title in the 2020-21 season.

The 45-year-old later had unsuccessful spells with Aston Villa in the Premier League and at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, but is reportedly close to making a return to Rangers as a replacement for Russell Martin, who was sacked on Sunday.

"There's a part of me that still feels that there's a bit of unfinished business in terms of wanting to go in and face another couple of exciting challenges," Gerrard said of his managerial career.

"But I want a certain type of challenge. If, in an ideal world, they become available, I'll jump at them. If they don't, I won't go back in."