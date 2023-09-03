Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum joins Saudi's Al-Ettifaq from PSG

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has joined Al-Ettifaq from French champions Paris Saint Germain, the Saudi Pro League club said on Saturday.
The clubs did not disclose a transfer fee for the 32-year-old who joins former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson at Steven Gerrard's side.
The announcement came after Al-Ettifaq beat Damac 3-1 to move up to fifth place on 10 points, three behind leaders Al-Hilal and Al-Taawoun.
Wijnaldum moved to PSG in 2021 but after struggling to make an impact he joined AS Roma on loan.
He broke his leg in training in August 2022, which limited him to 23 games with the Italian side in all competitions, and then returned to Paris.
Under new PSG manager Luis Enrique, Wijnaldum had no future in France and ex-Liverpool captain Gerrard persuaded him to join Al-Ettifaq.
ALSO READ:
The weather is cloudy at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium but there is no sign of rainfall
Golfers in the UAE have the opportunity to play in 20 club qualifiers, with winners advancing to play alongside one of the leading professionals in the Rolex Pro-Am
Sixteen-year-old from JA The Resort leads the first event of the 2023 – 2024 calendar at Arabian Ranches Golf Club by four shots
Swiatek and Juvan won gold playing together at the Youth Olympics in 2018
The Mexican emerged unhurt from his Red Bull despite the high speed at which he lost control
Al-Ittihad will still be able to sign players as the Saudi Pro League transfer window is set to close on 7 September.
The former Australian batter feels a "conservative" approach was the right way to handle the tall Pakistan fast bowler