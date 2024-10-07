Mon, Oct 07, 2024 | Rabiʻ II 3, 1446 | DXB °C

Dutch football legend Johan Neeskens dies

Neeskens was part of the Dutch team that reached consecutive World Cup finals in 1974 and 1978

  • AFP
  • Updated: Mon 7 Oct 2024, 6:29 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Some Indian expats stopped from boarding flights for not carrying Emirates ID

UAE amends VAT law, announces new tax exemptions

Video: Hail hits some parts of UAE; orange alert issued for rain

Johan Neeskens. — X

Johan Neeskens. — X

Johan Neeskens, part of the Ajax and Netherlands teams that created "total football" in the 1970s and a key teammate of Johan Cruyff, has died aged 73, the Dutch football federation said Monday.

"With Johan Neeskens, the Dutch and international football world loses a legend," the KNVB federation said in a statement, adding that the midfielder had died on Sunday from an unspecified illness.


Recommended For You

Dubai breaks attendance record in a T20 World Cup group game

How Dubai fans defied intense heat for India-Pakistan Women's World Cup match

Dubai: India beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Dubai Basketball head coach looks on the bright side after defeat to Mega MIS

Dubai: India bemoan 'harsh' T20 World Cup run-out row

 

Neeskens was part of the Ajax team that won three straight European Cups in the early 1970s and was also a member of the 'Clockwork Oranje' Dutch team that reached consecutive World Cup finals in 1974 and 1978.

He won 49 caps for the Netherlands.


"With his characteristic tackles, sublime insight and iconic penalties, (he) will forever remain one of the leading players that Dutch football has ever produced," said the KNVB.

After his playing career, Neeskens took part in coaching programmes around the world.

Known on the pitch for his uncompromising tackling, he also had a softer side, the KNVB said in its statement.

He was "a world citizen and a gentle family man who was proud of his children and grandchildren and who, until the very end, knew how to touch others with his love for football."


Trending In
Next Story