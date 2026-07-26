Dubai King's Cup to feature Ronaldinho, Xavi, David Villa and Hazard

Some of the most famous football legends, including Brazil’s 2002 World Cup hero Ronaldinho, will feature in the King’s Cup on November 28, 2026, in Dubai, the organisers of the event announced.

Spanish icon Xavi, former Portuguese player Nani and ex-Spain striker Fernando Morientes have also confirmed their participiation for the event.

The tournament will also see Spanish stalwarts David Villa, Jordi Alba, ex-Argentina stars Gonzalo Higuaín, Javier Saviola, Juan Sebastián Veron, Brazilian crowd puller Marcelo, Belgian legend Eden Hazard and Morocco’s 1998 World Cup star Moustapha Hadji in action.



Following the success of previous editions, which featured icons like John Terry, Franck Ribéry, David Silva, Paul Scholes, and Roberto Carlos, the 2026 King's Cup promises to be the biggest edition yet — bringing together football legends, elite athletes, celebrities, influencers and many other international personalities.



Adding to the anticipation, COO Mohamed Saib — who will also participate in the league as a player — has confirmed the presence of additional influencers, movie stars, and other famous personalities to join the ranks as ‘King's Guards’ to make the event even more exciting.

Dubai will once again welcome fans from across the globe for a celebration that combines world-class football, live entertainment, celebrity appearances, charitable initiatives, and unforgettable fan experiences.



The tournament will feature eight international teams representing different regions of the world: Red Rock Royals (Dubai), BW Saints (India), Odisha Kings FC (India), Clear Water Knights (USA), Betlife Angels (Slovakia), AIG Fab Stars (United Kingdom), KheloYar Giants (United Kingdom), Ignite Emperors (South Africa).



The tournament will be presented by Ruby Family Office, which says it remains committed to using football as a platform to inspire positive change, support charitable initiatives and build meaningful international partnerships.