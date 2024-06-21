Dominant Spain brush past Italy to reach Euro 2024 knockouts

Spain's players celebrate on the pitch after the match. — AFP

Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 1:31 AM

Spain qualified for the last 16 of Euro 2024 with a match to spare on Thursday after beating Italy 1-0 in a dominant display which ensured that La Roja would go through as Group B winners.

Riccardo Calafiori's own goal nine minutes after half-time was the difference between the two sides at Gelsenkirchen in the biggest match to date at the tournament in Germany.

But the slender margin of victory didn't reflect a statement performance from Spain who completely nullified Italy and should have had the game won by half-time, as they did in their opening round thumping of Croatia.

Nico Williams was the star for Spain as he ran Napoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo ragged and supplied the cross from which the unfortunate Calafiori poked the winning goal into his own net.

Luis de la Fuente's team have a perfect six points at the top of the group and take on Albania on Monday knowing that they are already in the knockout rounds and playing like potential champions.

For Italy Thursday's deserved defeat was a reality check as vibrant Spain peppered the brilliant Gianliugi Donnarumma's goal throughout the match while the Azzurri failed to have a single attempt on target.

It was a performance reminiscent of the Euro 2012 final between the two teams when Spain crushed Italy 4-0 in the last international hurrah for tiki-taka football.

However all is not lost for Luciano Spalletti's team, who are second on three points, as a draw with Croatia on Monday will be enough to guarantee qualification behind Spain.

Spain could have been ahead twice in the first 10 minutes but squandered two great headed chances.

Less than two minutes were on the clock when an unmarked Pedri nodded Williams' pinpoint cross straight at Donnarumma.

And then Williams, who had a field day against Di Lorenzo, was the guilty party by somehow heading wide Alvaro Morata's superbly delivered, inswinging ball from the left flank.

Spain were clearly on top as Italy struggled to get out of their half, Gianluca Scamacca toiling on his own up front with little support and wasting possession when it did come his way.

Donnarumma had to be at his best twice within a matter of seconds when he first stuck out a foot to deny Morata and then pulled off a superb fingertip save which kept out Fabian Ruiz's powerful drive from distance.

Meanwhile at the other end of the pitch Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon was a virtual spectator as Italy's sole shot in the first half came just before the break when Federico Chiesa blazed a poor effort over from a difficult position.