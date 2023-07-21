Dh8.82 million per post: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes highest-paid star on Instagram, Lionel Messi ranks third

Danish rider beats Dutchman Pascal Eenkhoorn and Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen, who were second and third, respectively.
Cristiano Ronaldo has broken many a record during his illustrious career and the Portuguese star has now put another one to shade.
Just days after bagging the Guinness World Record for being highest-paid athlete in 2023, the football superstar has now become the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram.
The 38-year-old earns a mind-boggling Dh 8.82 million per sponsored post, that has seen him overtake American socialite Kylie Jenner and perch himself on top of the list.
The 25-year-old Jenner earns Dh 6.94 million per sponsored post.
Messi's old footballing foe Lionel Messi is third on the list with the Argentine World Cup winner earning Dh 6.51 million per sponsored post.
Ronaldo, who now plies his trade in the Saudi Pro League, is also the most followed individual on Instagram with 597 million followers.
