Dembele challenges PSG to 'keep it up' after Leverkusen thumping

Returning Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele called on his teammates not to let up after a goal rout over Bayer Leverkusen in Tuesday's 7-2 away Champions League win.

The Champions League holders, who have won three from three to start their title defence, scored six of their seven goals with 10 men, having lost Illia Zabarnyi to a red card late in the first half.

Desire Doue, man of the match when PSG thumped Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Munich in May, relished his return to Germany, scoring twice before half-time.

Ballon d'Or winner Dembele was only fit enough for the bench but scored just three minutes after coming onto the pitch midway through the second half.

Willian Pacho, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes and Vitinha also scored in a statement win for the French giants.

Playing his first match since claiming the Ballon d'Or last month, Dembele said his side "could have avoided our red card", but "stayed in the game and scored goals before half-time that did us good.

"And we just had to roll on in the second half. Scoring seven goals is important, we have to keep it up.

"It's only the first half of the season, we'll have to stay on target in Europe and the league."

The 28-year-old said he was "not at 100 percent yet" and wanted to come back in the league last weekend, but "the coach told me to wait a bit longer."

"I'm slowly getting my form back."

Georgia's Kvaratskhelia scored just before the interval in Germany.

"It feels good," he told Amazon Prime.

"When you're scoring seven goals, you're happy, but we know there's some aspects we can improve and we will think about that.

"Today we were happy that we won. It isn't easy to score seven against Leverkusen but we won.

"It was our day," he added.