Darwin delights as Liverpool defeat West Ham 3-1

A 73rd-minute strike by Ollie Watkins earned Aston Villa all three points against Chelsea and Son earned a draw for Spurs against Arsenal

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring their second goal. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 8:47 PM

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez netted a brilliant goal as his side romped to a 3-1 Premier League win over a dogged West Ham United side at Anfield on Sunday, deftly steering home a volley on the hour mark.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min stepped into the breach with a brace to earn his side a 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the Premier League as the visitors twice came from behind in an absorbing derby on Sunday.

A 73rd-minute strike by Ollie Watkins earned Aston Villa all three points at goal-starved, 10-man Chelsea on Sunday.

Substitute Kaoru Mitoma made an instant impact off the bench as Brighton & Hove Albion came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, with Roberto de Zerbi's side climbing up to third place in the Premier League.

At Anfield, West Ham got off to a flying start when Tomas Soucek forced a brilliant save from Alisson with a downward header in the seventh minute, and two minutes later Michail Antonio headed a Soucek cross wide with the goal at his mercy.

But the Hammers were left to rue those early misses when Mohamed Salah was felled by Nayef Aguerd in the 15th minute for a stonewall penalty, and the Egyptian attacker stepped up to smash home the resulting spot kick to give Liverpool the lead.

That kick-started the home side, but West Ham still managed to level before the break when Jarrod Bowen dived at the feet of Virgil van Dijk to score with a superb low header for his fourth goal of the season.

The goal was eerily similar to the James Ward-Prowse strike that put them ahead against Manchester City a week ago, but once again it wasn't enough to get them anything from the game.

After spurning a number of decent chances, Nunez finally got on the scoresheet when he latched on to a beautiful lofted pass from Alexis Mac Allister, much to the delight of the Anfield crowd.

That goal took the wind out of the Hammers' sails and substitute Diogo Jota was able to hook home a third goal from Virgil van Dijk's knockdown in the 85th minute, four minutes after coming off the bench.

The win leaves Liverpool in second spot in the table on 16 points, two behind leaders Manchester City, while West Ham are seventh on 10 points.

After going behind in several early-season games, Liverpool looked much more like their old selves in Sunday's win.

"We are working really hard and everyone can see we have improved a lot since the beginning and this is the way, and we will have to keep working," Alexis Mac Allister said in a post-match TV interview.

"(It was a) very tough game. We know them, we know how they play and we knew that they were going to try and defend a lot and try to counter attack. We prepared really well for the game and thank goodness we won it," he added.

