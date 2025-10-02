'Dangerous' Odegaard has freedom to shine for Arsenal, says Arteta

Mikel Arteta said his decision to give Martin Odegaard "total freedom" has helped the Arsenal captain after he starred in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Olympiakos.

Back in the starting line-up after a spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, Odegaard made up for lost time with an influential display against Olympiakos as Arsenal extended their perfect start to the Champions League.

The Norway midfielder was the catalyst for Gabriel Martinelli's 12th-minute opener before his deft ball into Bukayo Saka produced the Gunners' second goal in stoppage time.

"Martin has all the license in the world to go forward. To play with that freedom and that level of threat," Arteta said.

"Not only with the passes but the way he was taking the ball, carrying the ball, making runs, he was really dangerous.

"He should have scored a goal today. Great to have him back. He played some good minutes to help us win at Newcastle on Sunday as well."

Arsenal are at their best when Odegaard leads their pressing game high up the pitch, while sparking their attacks with his intelligent passing and movement.

Arteta believes Odegaard's qualities are perfectly matched with the high octane pace provided on the flanks by Martinelli, Saka, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke.

"We have to play with our qualities and when we have a front three with that pace we have to do that 100 percent," Arteta said.

"That creativity part is his nature. It doesn't bring any extra pressure to him. It is his best ability. Not a lot of players can do it. It is his nature.

"He has total freedom from me to explore and feel the movement in the spaces. He has certainly done that in the last few games."

With Madueke currently injured and Saka working his way back to full fitness after a hamstring problem, Arteta was able to turn to Martinelli and Leandro Trossard as his wingers.

That strength in depth -- bolstered by a summer spending spree on new signings -- was a far cry from the problems Arteta faced during the latter stages of last season, when injuries dented Arsenal's bids to win the Premier League and Champions League.

"With all respect last season I was looking and we had five academy players that had never played professional football in the Champions League last season. So yeah it makes a difference," Arteta said.

"Today I changed six players because I want everyone to feel involved and feel part of it. It was great.

"Physically we were dropping because we played a really intense match at Newcastle. The ones who came in lifted the level and helped us win today."

Arteta said the ability to keep key players like Saka fresh will be especially vital as his side chase their first English title since 2004 and a maiden Champions League crown.

"Especially with Bukayo, he came from a long-term injury, he played 46, 60 and 70 minutes in a short space of time, so it was more risky," he said.

"We decided to play Gabby instead. It is great to have someone like him coming in with a different profile. He performed really well."