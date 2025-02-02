Cunha signs long-term contract with Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha celebrates after the match. — Reuters

Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha has signed a new four-and-a-half year contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The announcement came after Cunha, the club's top scorer this season with 11 Premier League goals, netted in a 2-0 home win against Aston Villa to lift Wolves out of the relegation zone.

The player had been linked in media reports to Arsenal, currently second in the standings, as well as Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

"We can all see his quality on the pitch, but off it he’s developed into a leader of the group, and we’re delighted that he’s signed a new contract," said Wolves chairman Jeff Shi.

"It’s always important to us that we reward our strongest and most impactful players, and Matheus deserves this new deal."

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery said after the defeat at Molineux that his club will be seeking reinforcements as they chase European success in the Champions League.

"We need some players. We need to replace some players who left. Tomorrow and Monday are the last two days (of the window)," said manager Unai Emery.

"I think we'll get some players to help us because we're in the Champions League last 16."