Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi club Al Nassr hires Portuguese coach Luís Castro

He is the latest coaching hire this week in the cash-rich Saudi Pro League, following Jorge Jesus at Al Hilal and Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq

By AP Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 7:40 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo got a new club coach on Thursday when Al Nassr announced it hired his fellow Portuguese Luís Castro.

The Saudi Arabian club confirmed the appointment from a preseason training camp in Portugal. The length of the coach’s contract was not disclosed.

Castro is the latest coaching hire this week in the cash-rich Saudi Pro League, following Jorge Jesus at Al Hilal and Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq.

The 61-year-old Portuguese is best known for his two seasons in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk including home and away wins over Real Madrid in the group stage of the 2020-21 Champions League. He spent last season in Brazil with Botafogo.

Castro will lead Al Nassr into a qualifying playoff for the Asian Champions League next month after the team finished runner-up last season in the Saudi Pro League. The champion Al-Ittihad was coached by another Portuguese, Nuno Espírito Santo.

Al Nassr was coached last season by Frenchman Rudi Garcia then Dinko Jeličić of Croatia as an interim hire.

