Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi club Al Nassr banned from adding new players for not paying over $500,000 in fees

The registration ban could last for three consecutive windows, Fifa ruled

Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 9:38 AM

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr has been banned from registering new players for failing to pay Leicester some "add-on" fees for Ahmed Musa's transfer deal in 2018, according to international media reports.

Al Nassr rocked the football world when it signed the Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this year for a whopping deal worth over $200 million annually. Soon after the striker's sensational switch, other Saudi Pro League teams has been pulling in some of the world's top football talents — from Karim Benzema to Roberto Firmino.

Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic was the latest to be added to Al Nassr's squad, Next on their list could be Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech — but it looks like the club may not be able to do any more signings for the next season because of the Fifa ban.

Fifa had imposed a ban over payment issues related to Musa's transfer. The Nigerian joined the team in 2018 for $18 million and won the league with Al Nassr. He was, however, released two years later.

Fifa says the club failed to pay Musa's previous team Leicester some £390,000 ($507,702) in performance-related add-on fees, plus interest, according to reports.

Al Nassr was reportedly issued a warning in 2021, saying they could face a registration ban if they fail to settle the fees. Now, the decision had been issued.

The ban could remain in place for "three consecutive registration periods", according to reports. However, club officials assured the fee would be paid so the ban could be lifted.

