Cristiano Ronaldo signs deal with Saudi's Al Nassr club: Reports

The Portuguese forward will reportedly play for two-and-a-half years and later continue in ambassadorial role

Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 10:52 PM Last updated: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 10:59 PM

Star Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a lucrative deal with the Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr club, according to a Saudi Gazette report.

Ronaldo, 37, who led his national team at the Qatar World Cup has been without a club after leaving Manchester United.

The footballer is set to earn at least £175 million annually, the Daily Mail reported.

The total contract is for seven years but he will play with the club only for two-and-a-half years, following which he will be taking ambassadorial role, the report further said.

The forward left Manchester United by mutual consent in November following a controversial interview with TalkTV in which he said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

