Cristiano Ronaldo signs deal with Saudi's Al Nassr club: Reports

The auction will take place in the southern Indian city of Kochi on Friday
Star Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a lucrative deal with the Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr club, according to a Saudi Gazette report.
Ronaldo, 37, who led his national team at the Qatar World Cup has been without a club after leaving Manchester United.
The footballer is set to earn at least £175 million annually, the Daily Mail reported.
The total contract is for seven years but he will play with the club only for two-and-a-half years, following which he will be taking ambassadorial role, the report further said.
The forward left Manchester United by mutual consent in November following a controversial interview with TalkTV in which he said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag.
ALSO READ:
The auction will take place in the southern Indian city of Kochi on Friday
The last encounter between the Premier League rivals in October led to several unsavoury incidents on and off the field
The Canadian made history in 2019 when she beat the legendary Serena Williams in straight sets to win the US Open
Serbian Novak Djokovic withdraws from his match against Nick Kyrgios because he was unwell, with Dimitrov stepping in
India are currently second in the Test Championship league table behind Australia, who are currently 1-0 up against South Africa in a three-match series at home
A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from behind to win her women’s singles match against Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 6-1 (10-6)
Apart from the Sri Lankan, the franchise have also acquired left-arm wrist spinner Jake Lintott and fast-bowling all-rounder Gus Atkinson