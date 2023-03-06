Cristiano Ronaldo sends plane loaded with care items to earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria: Report

The Al Nassr footballer had earlier put signed jersey up for auction to help raise fund for the people who lost everything after the devastating quake

Earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.6 left more than 44,000 people dead in Turkey and over 50,000 across Syria last month; Cristiano Ronaldo has paid for tents, food packages, pillows and blankets, beds, baby food and milk and medical supplies; He also met Syrian boy Nabil Saeed

Al Nassr footballer star Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a plane load of care items to victims of the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

The death toll in Turkey from the earthquakes has risen to nearly 46,000 with about 6,000 people killed in neighbouring Syria. One month after the devastating twin earthquakes, tremors still rattle Turkey's south and thousands live in tents and makeshift arrangements.

The world has come together trying to lessen the pain the victims as they try to regain normalcy. The Portuguese footballer has now contributed to relief efforts along with several other entrepreneur, celebrities and chefs.

The Saudi League player has sent aid to the areas affected by the disaster, as per DailyMail report. Ronaldo has paid for tents, food packages, pillows and blankets, beds, baby food and milk and medical supplies to help aid the humanitarian effort.

Earlier, Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr had put their signed jerseys up for auction to help the earthquake victims.

The initiative started when Merih Demiral, a Turkish football player for Italian club Atalanta, reached out to his fellow athletes and asked for signed gear he could put up for bidding to raise funds.

Demiral was able to auction off shirts from his former teammates Ronaldo, Leonardo Bonucci, and Paulo Dybala, raising a total of 5 million Turkish liras or about $265,500 (around Dh975,150). In other tweets, he confirmed that Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar also joined the drive.

Last week, Ronaldo fulfilled the dream of a Syrian boy who told earthquake rescue workers that he wanted to meet the footballer. Nabil Saeed came face to face with his idol on Friday after being invited to watch his club Al Nassr play in Riyadh.

