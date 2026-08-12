Cristiano Ronaldo marries long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez

The couple tied the knot exactly one year after Rodriguez announced their engagement. The ceremony took place in the Portuguese coastal resort of Cascais, near Lisbon

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 12 Aug 2026, 1:25 AM UPDATED: Wed 12 Aug 2026, 1:30 AM
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Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez married on Tuesday, according to a photograph posted on the Portuguese football superstar's Instagram account.

Ronaldo, 41, shared a photo of the couple's hands with their wedding bands and the caption: "C (heart) G".

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The ceremony took place in the Portuguese coastal resort of Cascais, near Lisbon.

Their five children attended the ceremony.

The couple tied the knot exactly one year after Rodriguez, a 32-year-old influencer, announced their engagement on Instagram.

Ronaldo, who played for Portugal at the World Cup this summer, currently plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward won the Ballon d'Or for the world's best player five times.

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