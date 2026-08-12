Cristiano Ronaldo marries long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez
The couple tied the knot exactly one year after Rodriguez announced their engagement. The ceremony took place in the Portuguese coastal resort of Cascais, near Lisbon
- PUBLISHED: Wed 12 Aug 2026, 1:25 AM UPDATED: Wed 12 Aug 2026, 1:30 AM
- By:
- AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez married on Tuesday, according to a photograph posted on the Portuguese football superstar's Instagram account.
Ronaldo, 41, shared a photo of the couple's hands with their wedding bands and the caption: "C (heart) G".
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The ceremony took place in the Portuguese coastal resort of Cascais, near Lisbon.
Their five children attended the ceremony.
The couple tied the knot exactly one year after Rodriguez, a 32-year-old influencer, announced their engagement on Instagram.
Ronaldo, who played for Portugal at the World Cup this summer, currently plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr.
The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward won the Ballon d'Or for the world's best player five times.