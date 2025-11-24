Watch: Ronaldo's incredible bicycle-kick goal sparks frenzy as Al Nassr clinch another win

Al Nassr continued their fine start to the Saudi Pro League 2025/26 season, defeating sixth-placed Al-Khaleej 4-1 at Al-Awwal Park on Sunday, with a sensational bicycle kick for a goal by legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo making headlines.

Ronaldo turned back the clock with the incredible overhead kick, instantly reminding fans of his iconic bicycle kick against Juventus in 2017, when he was 33. The goal was a reminder that age is just a number for the Portuguese superstar. At 40, he continues to prove why he is one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The defining moment of the match came in the final minutes when Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 955th career goal with a breathtaking kick, undoubtedly the standout moment of the night. He rose almost unnaturally high before acrobatically firing the ball into the corner of the net, shooting past the goalie.

The stadium erupted in disbelief as spectators couldn't believe what they witnessed. Some with hands on their heads, others gasping with excitement. Ronaldo celebrated in his customary style, performing his signature "Siuuu" move and then wearing the agal, which part of ghutra, a tradition Arab headgear.

Social media went buzzing for hours with comments like these:

"When Ronaldo steps on the pitch, physics files a complaint."

"Thank you Ronaldo, this is how I know you for a long time, in front of my eyes, a fantasy goal. Thank you, my love, in your 40th year."

"You are simply the best player on this planet!"

"Nobody does it better than CRISTIANO"

"GREATEST OF ALL TIME, MY BROTHER"

Al-Nassr summed it up perfectly: “Call it skill, call it instinct… we call it Ronaldo.”

Al Nassr versus Al Khaleej

During the clash between these two sides, Joao Felix opened the goal tally for Al Nassr with a strike in the 39th minute.

Felix's first attempt at the goal was ruled out due to a handball. But minutes later in the 39th minute, a cross by Angelo fell at Felix's feet, who delivered a deft touch to give his side the lead. Just three minutes later, Wesley doubled the lead after an eager pressing from Felix found him in the Al-Khaleej's box.

After the first half, Al-Khaleej overcame the 2-0 deficit, with Murad Al Hawsawi cutting the deficit short with a magnificent strike in the 47th minute. Al-Khaleej put some pressure on Al-Nassr, testing goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi with their attacking game.

Half an hour later in the 77th minute, Sadio Mane produced a lobbed curler, helping Al-Nassr take a two-goal lead. In the 90+6th minute, a cross from Nawaj Boushal went to Cristiano, who produced a jaw-dropping bicycle kick to give Al Nassr a 4-1 win.

Felix and Ronaldo took their goal tallies in the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League to 10 each, with the side maintaining a spectacular record, with nine wins in nine matches and a league-topping 30 goals to their name. Al-Khaleej stays at sixth, with four wins, two draws and three losses, giving them 14 points.

In 123 matches for Al Nassr, Ronaldo has now produced 110 goals. In the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano has 84 goals in 86 matches, making him the third-most prolific scorer in the competition's history.

