Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from Portuguese national team

In an emotional post on social media on Thursday, legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from the Portuguese national team.

The 41-year-old striker, who has played 234 times for Portugal and scored 146 goals, said that he would 'hand back the number 7 shirt' after the November international break.

"I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years, I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it, and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world. Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future," he read from a piece of paper in the video which also compiled clips of his moments on the field, fan adulation and his children.

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"A journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever has come to an end," he added.

"It was not an easy decision, because there are decisions that are not made only with the head. They are also made with the heart," he said.

Ronaldo holds the all-time record for international appearances and for international goals. He captained Portugal to their first major trophy at Euro 2016 and helped them win the 2019 and 2025 Nations Leagues.

"If I ever made you happy, if one of my goals ever made you hug someone, forget a worry or feel proud of our country, then it was all worth it."

The footballer fell out with national coach Jorge Jesus in October after he refused to use him in a Nations League match and left the team camp. He was suspended for 30 days by the Portuguese FA after the rift with Jesus.

Although it was rumoured that he intended to return to the international fold, on Thursday the five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or confirmed he was ending his international career.

"Portugal will always be a part of me," he captioned the announcement video.

Watch the video here: