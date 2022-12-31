Cristiano joins Saudi's Al Nassr: Football club's Instagram account followers triple in number

The auction will take place in the southern Indian city of Kochi on Friday
After much anticipation and speculation among football fans, it was finally announced that star football player Cristiano Ronaldo would be joining Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr club.
A viral photo showing Ronaldo holding up his new jersey was posted on their Instagram account. The next few hours proved just how popular the Portuguese player is around the world, with the Instagram account gaining so many followers that the count tripled in number.
“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home,” the post said.
News of a lucrative contract offer from the Saudi Pro League club initially broke during the World Cup, with Ronaldo said to be in line to earn £62million (€69.9 million) per season.
"I can't wait to discover a new football league in a different country," said the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player.
(With inputs from agencies)
ALSO READ:
The auction will take place in the southern Indian city of Kochi on Friday
The last encounter between the Premier League rivals in October led to several unsavoury incidents on and off the field
The Canadian made history in 2019 when she beat the legendary Serena Williams in straight sets to win the US Open
Serbian Novak Djokovic withdraws from his match against Nick Kyrgios because he was unwell, with Dimitrov stepping in
India are currently second in the Test Championship league table behind Australia, who are currently 1-0 up against South Africa in a three-match series at home
A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from behind to win her women’s singles match against Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 6-1 (10-6)
Apart from the Sri Lankan, the franchise have also acquired left-arm wrist spinner Jake Lintott and fast-bowling all-rounder Gus Atkinson