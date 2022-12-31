Cristiano joins Saudi's Al Nassr: Football club's Instagram account followers triple in number

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the club on Friday, signing a reported two-and-a-half-year contract

After much anticipation and speculation among football fans, it was finally announced that star football player Cristiano Ronaldo would be joining Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr club.

A viral photo showing Ronaldo holding up his new jersey was posted on their Instagram account. The next few hours proved just how popular the Portuguese player is around the world, with the Instagram account gaining so many followers that the count tripled in number.

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home,” the post said.

News of a lucrative contract offer from the Saudi Pro League club initially broke during the World Cup, with Ronaldo said to be in line to earn £62million (€69.9 million) per season.

"I can't wait to discover a new football league in a different country," said the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player.

