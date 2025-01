Conceicao's first week as Milan coach ends in Super Cup success

Sergio Conceicao poses with the trophy. — X

Sergio Conceicao capped an incredible first week at AC Milan by lifting the Italian Super Cup on Monday, wrapping up a period which included two comeback wins, fighting a fever, picking up an injury and smoking a cigar in the dressing room.

Conceicao replaced the sacked Paulo Fonseca as manager last Monday and, despite suffering with illness and a high temperature, he took his place on the bench to lead Milan to a 2-1 semifinal win over Juventus on Friday.

Milan came from a goal down to beat Juventus but things looked decidedly worse in Monday's final when they found themselves two goals down to their local rivals Inter Milan after conceding a goal either side of halftime.

"The team has character, it managed to win games against two great teams in the end," Conceicao told Mediaset.

"At halftime the coach has to change certain things, that's why they pay me."

Tammy Abraham grabbed a late winner as AC Milan beat defending champions Inter Milan.

Inter looked on course for a fourth consecutive trophy in the tournament after goals from Lautaro Martinez and and Mehdi Taremi either side of the break in Saudi Arabia.

But in a repeat of their 2-1 come-from-behind win against Juventus in the semi-final Milan returned transformed after the break.

Theo Hernandez revived AC Milan hopes with a free kick after 52 minutes.

US winger Christian Pulisic grabbed the equaliser with 10 minutes to go with English forward Abraham sealing the winner after 93 minutes to give his side the trophy for the eighth time and first since 2016.

The Milan players and staff celebrated with a visibly emotional Conceicao at the final whistle but the manager picked up an injury and needed treatment on the bench before rejoining his team.

"Emerson Royal made a red card tackle on me," Conceicao said with a laugh.