Conceicao named Milan manager after Italian club part ways with Fonseca

Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao. — AFP

AC Milan have appointed Sergio Conceicao to become their new manager, the Serie A side said on Monday, after the Italian club parted ways with Paulo Fonseca.

The Portuguese coach has signed a deal until June 30, 2026, the club said in a statement.

Milan sacked Fonseca earlier on Monday after only six months in the job after an inconsistent run of form left the club eighth in the Italian top flight.

Milan, who drew 1-1 at home against struggling AS Roma on Sunday, have won only two of their last seven league games.

The 19-time Italian champions sit eight points off the top four with a game in hand, and 14 points behind leaders Atalanta.

"AC Milan announces that Paulo Fonseca has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the men's first team," Milan said in a statement.

Conceicao, 50, had been without a team since leaving Portuguese giants Porto in June despite signing a four-year contract extension only two months before.

In his seven-year tenure he became the club's most successful coach, guiding them to three championships, four Portuguese Cups, a League Cup, and three Super Cups.

Conceicao, who was a winger at Porto, Lazio and Inter Milan during his playing days, started his managerial career as an assistant at Belgian top-flight side Standard Liege in 2010.

He then managed Portugal's Olhanense and Academica before taking charge of Braga in 2014, followed by stints at Vitoria Guimaraes and Ligue 1 club Nantes before signing with Porto in 2017.

Fonseca was appointed in June to replace Italian Stefano Pioli, who had helped Milan to a single league title in 2022 during his five-year tenure, finishing second and 19 points off champions Inter Milan in his last season.

Expectations were therefore going to be high from the start for former Roma coach Fonseca, who arrived after two seasons at French Ligue 1 side Lille.