Comeback win can ignite Canada's World Cup campaign, says Priestman

Spain became one of the first teams to reach the knockouts with a 5-0 win over Zambia

Canada's Adriana Leon celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 9:16 PM

Canada's ability to come back and beat Ireland 2-1 on Wednesday could prove to be the pivotal moment for the Olympic champions in their Women's World Cup campaign, coach Bev Priestman said.

Canada went behind to a stunning goal directly from a corner in the fourth minute, but rallied to equalise on the stroke of halftime before completing the turnaround early in the second half.

"I said at the end, 'It can be the making of us,'" Priestman told a press conference. "It's tough. We wobbled in the first half, our bravery wasn't there and I felt we played a little bit scared.

"I reminded them that we're Olympic champions and that we've got to take a step forward and be brave and get after this, and it's not going to be easy. The character, the quality, the experience that came about in the second half, that's the type of performance that we need."

Canada looked nothing like Olympic champions in their 0-0 draw with Nigeria and for the first half on Wednesday. When Ireland captain Katie McCabe curled in a brilliant corner kick early on, Canada's chances felt as funereal as the sodden weather at Perth Rectangular Stadium.

But an own goal by Ireland midfielder Megan Connolly evened things up just before halftime, then Adriana Leon scored in the 53rd minute, and the seventh-ranked Canadians thoroughly dominated until the final whistle.

"When we play brave, we can be unstoppable," Priestman added. "I think it took it took a rocket in the first half and halftime to really make us believe that and I think when this team plays with bravery and belief, we can do what we did in that the second half."

Canada play Australia in their final Group B game on Monday in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Spain underlined their credentials as pre-tournament favourites when they became one of the first teams to seal qualification for the knockouts with a 5-0 win over debutants Zambia in their Group C encounter on Wednesday.

Teresa Abelleira opened the scoring with a stunning long-range effort while Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo scored twice to give Spain their second victory, which also assured Japan of last-16 qualification after they beat Costa Rica 2-0.

Both Spain and Japan have six points and will play each other on Monday for top spot in the group while Zambia and Costa Rica - both eliminated and with no points - vie for third.

