China to Saudi: Cristiano Ronaldo fan cycles 13,000km over 7 months to meet his hero

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Reuters files

There is the fan and then there's the die-hard fan. Such die-hard fans have gone to great lengths to watch or meet their idols. One instance from a distant memory comes to mind where some fans from Argentine club Estudiantes sold their houses and cars to make the long-haul trip to Abu Dhabi for the Fifa Club World Cup back in 2009.

Fans continue to do the unthinkable to see their heroes in the flesh and the latest story is of a die-hard fan traversing thousands of miles to meet the athlete he looks up to and admires.

A Chinese fan cycled 13,000km over seven months to meet Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

According to reports in the Chinese media, the fan named Gong packed his essentials which included clothes, cooking utensils, a tent and power banks and set off on the trip on March 18.

The 24-year-old cycled through many countries that included Kazakhstan, Georgia, Iran, and Qatar during his journey before reaching the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Gong went through numerous challenges along the way during this arduous journey that included food, communication, falling ill and not least, the physical and mental exhaustion that comes with undertaking such a voyage. But that didn't deter the fan from completing the journey.

And did Gong get to meet his hero?

Of course, he did. Gong reached the kingdom's capital on October 10. Although he had to wait for a few days as Ronaldo was away in Europe, Gong's dream came true on October 18 when a Saudi fan offered him a ticket to the match between Saudi Pro League clubs Al Nassr and Al Shabab.