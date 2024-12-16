Chelsea must learn to see games out better, Maresca says

Chelsea's players celebrate after the match. — Reuters

Chelsea must manage games better and learn to deal with stressful situations, manager Enzo Maresca said after Marc Cucurella was sent off at the end of Sunday's 2-1 home win against Brentford in the Premier League.

Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson scored as Chelsea secured their fifth consecutive league win to close the gap to leaders Liverpool to two points.

However, Chelsea conceded a goal in the final minute against Brentford, while Cucurella was shown a second yellow card following an altercation with forward Kevin Schade for "adopting an aggressive attitude".

Chelsea lead the league in yellow cards this season with 50.

"For sure the goal we concede, and the last part of the game, it is something we need to manage better," Maresca said.

"I think it's experience for the players to learn and to improve things.

"But overall, with the spirit of the team, we know that sometimes it can happen. With the second (yellow) one, it's probably not the correct thing to do, but these are things we need to improve."

It is a fifth straight win for Chelsea, who look increasingly like being Liverpool's main challengers this season, with Arsenal and City faltering.

But Maresca is still being coy over his side's title chances.

"It's not about how many games we win," he said. "It's about being realistic. There are things we have to do better. That's why I said for me we are not ready."