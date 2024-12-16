Chelsea beat Brentford 2-1 to close in on Liverpool

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring the team's second goal. — AFP

Buoyant Chelsea moved within two points of leaders Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday as goals from Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson earned them a 2-1 victory over neighbours Brentford.

Chelsea pushed Brentford back from the start but it was not until the 43rd minute that Spain fullback Cucurella raced into the area and dived athletically to head Noni Madueke's cross past goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Ten minutes from the fulltime whistle Jackson squeezed the ball inside the near post for his ninth Premier League goal of the season after latching on to a pass from Enzo Fernandez.

Brentford always looked dangerous on the break and the ever busy Bryan Mbeumo pulled a goal back in the last minute of regulation time to give Chelsea, now four points clear of third-placed Arsenal, a nervy finish.