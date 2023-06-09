ChatGPT comes up with viral chant after World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister's Liverpool move

Both teams are using the ODI series, which starts today, to prepare for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe
Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has not played a single match yet for Liverpool but ChatGPT seems to have already found a super cool chant on the World Cup-winning footballer. A Twitter user asked the artificial intelligence chatbot to create a song about Mac Allister for Liverpool fans and the outcome is quite awesome.
Coming up to the tune of the ‘Ecuador' by Sash, the lyrics produced by ChatGPT go like this “Jurgen said I've seen ya, winning with Argentina. I need a centre-mid too and so he sent a bid through. And now we've got Alexis - Alexis is majestic! Mac Allister is magic! He's Red and it's fantastic!" before breaking out into the chorus.”
The hilarious Alexis Mac Allister chant took the Internet by storm. Reacting to it, one person commented, “Quite possibly the greatest football chant I've ever heard.”
Others were simply in awe of the video.
Alexis Mac Allister, one of the key members of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup-winning squad, completed his move to Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion, earlier this week. Mac Allister’s transfer was reportedly finalised for an initial fee of around £35m (13,83,78,497.25 Dh). While speaking to the official website of Liverpool on Thursday, he said, “It feels amazing. It's a dream come true, it's amazing to be here and I can't wait to get started. I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it's good that everything is done. I'm looking forward to meeting my teammates.”
In 112 matches for Brighton, Alexis Mac Allister found the back of the net 20 times. For Argentina, the 24-year-old has so far played 16 matches and has one goal to his name.
With Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving this summer, Liverpool needed to land a big name to bolster the midfield. The signing of Alexis Mac Allister is expected to fill the void in Liverpool’s engine room created by the departure of the key figures.
Both teams are using the ODI series, which starts today, to prepare for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe
Wimbledon champion Rybakina, who has battled pollen allergies in the past, was forced to pull out of French Open due to viral illness
Four strong team will play a two-match series against their Junior counterparts from the club in Pakistan
Auguste Rodin buries the ghosts of his Guineas flop to win Britain's most famous horse race as Dubai hopefuls disappoint
Kenyan clocked 3:49.11 secs to eclipse previous mark of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba in Monaco in 2015
Tennis ace says she first met Arthur Borges during a walk to Central Park in New York
Military Order represents Godolphin's Charlie Appleby while Charlie Johnston saddles Dubai Mile for Emirati businessman Ahmed Al Shaikh
Pegula's defeat means that four of the top 10 women's seeds have already been knocked out of Roland Garros