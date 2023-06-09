ChatGPT comes up with viral chant after World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister's Liverpool move

Fans can't get enough of the chant eulogising the Argentine midfielder, with some commenting that it could possibly be the "greatest football chant ever"

By Web Report Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 3:18 PM

Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has not played a single match yet for Liverpool but ChatGPT seems to have already found a super cool chant on the World Cup-winning footballer. A Twitter user asked the artificial intelligence chatbot to create a song about Mac Allister for Liverpool fans and the outcome is quite awesome.

Coming up to the tune of the ‘Ecuador' by Sash, the lyrics produced by ChatGPT go like this “Jurgen said I've seen ya, winning with Argentina. I need a centre-mid too and so he sent a bid through. And now we've got Alexis - Alexis is majestic! Mac Allister is magic! He's Red and it's fantastic!" before breaking out into the chorus.”

The hilarious Alexis Mac Allister chant took the Internet by storm. Reacting to it, one person commented, “Quite possibly the greatest football chant I've ever heard.”

Others were simply in awe of the video.

Alexis Mac Allister, one of the key members of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup-winning squad, completed his move to Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion, earlier this week. Mac Allister’s transfer was reportedly finalised for an initial fee of around £35m (13,83,78,497.25 Dh). While speaking to the official website of Liverpool on Thursday, he said, “It feels amazing. It's a dream come true, it's amazing to be here and I can't wait to get started. I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it's good that everything is done. I'm looking forward to meeting my teammates.”

In 112 matches for Brighton, Alexis Mac Allister found the back of the net 20 times. For Argentina, the 24-year-old has so far played 16 matches and has one goal to his name.

With Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving this summer, Liverpool needed to land a big name to bolster the midfield. The signing of Alexis Mac Allister is expected to fill the void in Liverpool’s engine room created by the departure of the key figures.