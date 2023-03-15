Champions League: Union advance, Austin FC eliminated

Spanish prosecutors filed a complaint on Friday against Barcelona and two of the LaLiga club's former presidents over alleged payments to a company owned by a senior refereeing official to influence match results
Damion Lowe scored just before halftime and the Philadelphia Union added three second-half goals to secure a 4-0 victory over El Salvador's Alianza FC on Tuesday in Chester, Pa., and a 4-0 win on aggregate in a CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 match.
Lowe headed home a corner kick from Kai Wagner at the start of first-half stoppage time for the first goal in the two-leg, total-goal series. The teams played a scoreless draw at San Salvador, El Salvador, last week.
Daniel Gazdag doubled the Union's advantage by converting a penalty kick in the 62nd minute. Andres Perea sealed the win with goals in the 81st and 84th minutes.
Two second-half goals by Sebastian Driussi weren't enough to save host Austin FC, which fell 3-2 on aggregate to Haiti's Violette AC.
Violette rolled to a 3-0 win in the first leg last week in the Dominican Republic, then held on in the second leg at Austin.
Driussi scored on a right-footed volley off a cross from Emiliano Rigoni in the 51st minute. In the 63rd minute, Driussi knocked a soft header toward Violette goalie Paul Decus, but Decus fumbled it into the net.
